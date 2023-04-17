HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 37.3% in March

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 610,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About HUTCHMED

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.