ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 332,751 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 81,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 277,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Articles

