Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $230.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.