Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $111.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

