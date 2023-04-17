Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.72.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

TT stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

