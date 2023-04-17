Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.