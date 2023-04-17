Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after acquiring an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIS stock opened at $187.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $197.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.29.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

