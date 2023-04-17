Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LANDO stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

