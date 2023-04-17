Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.72 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Allegion worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $102.74 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

