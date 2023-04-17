Gladstone Land Co. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ LANDM opened at $23.90 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
