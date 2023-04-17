Cwm LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.