Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

GLV opened at $5.85 on Monday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

