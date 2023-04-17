Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $342.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $431.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.05.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

