Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Infosys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

