Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $128.14 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

