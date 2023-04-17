Cwm LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

