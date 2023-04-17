United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $192.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

