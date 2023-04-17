Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,719.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

