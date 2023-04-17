Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383,050 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

FALN opened at $25.28 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

