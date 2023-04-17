Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $491.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

