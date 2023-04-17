Cwm LLC Acquires 240,536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 365.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPEM opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.