Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,612,000 after purchasing an additional 426,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
ETRN stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
