Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE NVS opened at $97.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $98.27.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
