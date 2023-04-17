Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,880 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $71.19 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $437.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

