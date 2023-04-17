Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.