Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $198.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

