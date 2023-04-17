Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after buying an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ABB by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in ABB by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 345,629 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

NYSE ABB opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.