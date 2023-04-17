Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

