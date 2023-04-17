Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.