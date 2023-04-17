Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $223.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

