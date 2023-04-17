Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $324.48 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.00.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.