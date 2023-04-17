5,237 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,712,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

AIRR stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.