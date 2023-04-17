2,469 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,709,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 75,929 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 66,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

