Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ TER opened at $100.75 on Monday. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $117.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

