STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,372,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

