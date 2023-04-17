SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLM. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

