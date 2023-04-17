Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Rallybio Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -2.06.

Insider Activity

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rallybio news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 3,301,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 102,127 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rallybio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 381,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rallybio by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 386,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Stories

