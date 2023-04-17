PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after buying an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,448,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

