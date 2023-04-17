Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

