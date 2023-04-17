JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price to $25.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

