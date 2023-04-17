JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) to Underweight

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cepton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.40. Cepton has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Cepton had a net margin of 126.33% and a negative return on equity of 432.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cepton will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cepton

Institutional Trading of Cepton

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,454,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,800 in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cepton by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cepton by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cepton by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 209,170 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

