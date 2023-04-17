MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $100.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

MKSI opened at $82.54 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.