Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.68.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $288.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.90. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

