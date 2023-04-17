Pivotal Research Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target to $30.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.