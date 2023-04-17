Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $85.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of FWONK opened at $73.93 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

