Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

