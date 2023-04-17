Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

CHKP stock opened at $132.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

