William Blair Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.