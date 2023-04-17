Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,295 shares of company stock worth $1,746,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

