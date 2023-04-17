Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,295 shares of company stock worth $1,746,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
