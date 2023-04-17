Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

